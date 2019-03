A screengrab of Arthur Brand's Twitter account, a Dutch art detective who recovered the stolen "Buste de Femme" (Female Bust) by Pablo Picasso in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, March 26, 2019. EFE/Twitter Arthur Brand

Arthur Brand, a Dutch art detective, poses with the "Buste de Femme" (Female Bust) by Pablo Picasso stolen in France in 1999 and which he recovered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, March 26, 2019. EFE/Tetteroo

A stolen Pablo Picasso painting, that was so dear to the Spanish artist he never sold it, has been recovered by the so-called Indiana Jones of the art world, the Dutch art detective told EFE on Tuesday.

The painting "Buste de Femme" (Female Bust) was stolen from Abdul Mohsen Abdulmalik, a Saudi Sheikh, whilst it was on one of his yachts in southwestern France on March 11, 1999.