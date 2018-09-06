The work 'Nota al pie' by Argentine artist Alejandro Corujeira is on display in the pavilion of the Thirty-third Biennial of Sao Paulo in the Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 04 September 2018 (issued 06 September 2018). EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Brazilian artist Sofia Borges speaks in front of her work 'La infinita historia de las cosas o el fin de la tragedia del uno' in the pavilion of the Thirty-third Biennial of Sao Paulo in the Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 04 September 2018 (issued 06 September 2018). EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

The work '¡Vivan los campos libres de Espana!' by Spanish artist Antonio Ballester Moreno is on display in the pavilion of the Thirty-third Biennial of Sao Paulo in the Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 04 September 2018 (issued 06 September 2018). EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

A view of the pavilion of the Thirty-third Biennial of Sao Paulo in the Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 04 September 2018 (issued 06 September 2018). The Thirty-third Biennial of Sao Paulo opens its doors on 07 September with the idea of putting the artist in the center of the board and creating a polyphony of experiences through diversity with reflections on attention, time and language. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

"The world of art is generally unfair," according to Gabriel Perez-Barreiro, the Spaniard serving as chief curator of the 33rd Sao Paulo Bienal.

The Bienal is set to open Friday with more than 600 works of art by upwards of 100 artists.