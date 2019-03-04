An Artcurial handout photo of an exhibition of some 200 rare designs by Belgian fashion designer to be auctioned online from March 6-11. Artcurial, Paris, France, March 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/Artcurial

A collection of some 200 unusual pieces by groundbreaking and conceptual Belgian fashion designer Martin Margiela are being previewed ahead of their online sale at Artucurial, the auction house's director of fashion told EFE on Monday.

The French auction house, which started acquiring pieces by the 61-year-old designer last year, will be offering 200 "exceptional" and "rare" pieces at a digital auction between Mar. 6-10, where buyers will be able to snap up one of these iconic garments for anywhere between 200-1,000 euros ($227-1,134).