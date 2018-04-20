More flowers than usual could be seen at the Mexican capital's Chapultepec park on Friday, yet these new flowers were constructed by Danish artist Thomas Dambo using waste materials with the goal of raising awareness about the importance of recycling.

Dambo, who was invited by Mexico City's government to carry out the project for the "Festival of Flowers and Gardens", gathered various types of plastic waste to construct colorful sculptures that emulate flowers and plants, in an effort to show that garbage has value and can even be "funny and also beautiful," the artist told EFE.