'The Invisible Enemy Should Not Exist" is pictured against the National Gallery in London, Britain, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Michael Rakowitz poses during the unveiling of new commission for Trafalgar Square's fourth plinth in London, Britain, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

'The Invisible Enemy Should Not Exist" is pictured against the National Gallery in London, Britain, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The fourth plinth in London's Trafalgar Square was on Wednesday topped by a new work of art, which recreates an ancient stone statue destroyed by the Islamic State terror organization in the Iraqi city of Nineveh.

Michael Rakowitz used thousands of cans of date syrup to make a lamassu _ a bull with wings and a human face that considered a protective deity in Assyria _ as part of his series "The Invisible Enemy Should Not Exist," which aims to recreate the thousands of artifacts destroyed by the IS in Syria and Iraq.