A sculpture titled "Love" by Robert Indiana is on display on the first public day of the Hong Kong Art Fair 2010, in Hong Kong, China, May 27, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Pedestrians gaze at one of the sculptures exhibited by US artist Robert Indiana, at an open air show in Bilbao, Spain, on March 29, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/CHEMA MOYA

Picture taken with a slow shutter speed shows a visitor passing a sculpture in the shape of the word "Love" by US artist Robert Indiana displayed at the Paris Art Fair, held at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, March 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

US artist Robert Indiana, known for his sculptures and designs featuring the word LOVE, died last weekend, media outlets said Tuesday. He was 89.

Indiana, one of the leading representatives of Pop Art, died of respiratory failure at his home on Vinalhaven Island, Maine.