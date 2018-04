Presentation of British artist Tracey Emin's new art installation at St Pancras station in London, United Kingdom, Ap. 10 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

English artist Tracey Emin on Tuesday unveiled her newest artwork at a train station in the United Kingdom's capital, which she explained included a subliminal message about Brexit.

The piece, which consists of colossal neon lights spelling out the words "I Want My Time With You" in bright pink cursive letters modeled after Emin's own handwriting, now towers over London's St Pancras Station.