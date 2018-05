A sculptor prepares sand sculptures prior the Sand Sculptures Festival 2018 'World Masterpieces' at the Peter and Paul Fortress beach in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

A view of sand portrait of the Mona Lisa prior the Sand Sculptures Festival 2018 'World Masterpieces' at the Peter and Paul Fortress beach in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

A sculptor prepares the Egyptian Sphinx sand sculpture prior the Sand Sculptures Festival 2018 'World Masterpieces' at the Peter and Paul Fortress beach in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Artists on a beach in St Petersburg were on Monday building huge sand sculptures depicting sites from around the world ahead of an upcoming festival, as documented by an epa-efe journalist on the ground.

Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, the Milan Cathedral and the Great Sphinx were among some of the items and landmarks to be sculpted meters-high in sand on the beach of Peter and Paul Fortress, as part of the 15th International Festival of Sand Sculptures.