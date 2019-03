A man plays guitar by the memorial wall dedicated to former Beatle musician John Lennon with new graffiti of former Czech President Vaclav Havel in Prague city center, Czech Republic, March 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A man writes on the memorial wall dedicated to former Beatle musician John Lennon in Prague city center, Czech Republic, March 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A wall in the Czech capital that has for almost half a century drawn urban artists to use it as a canvas to spread political messages has been renovated with new graffiti.

Some 20 artists from five countries have given the John Lennon Wall in the city center a new look.