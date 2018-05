Workers pose with John Constable's Salisbury Cathedral in the Meadow (1831) during a photo-call for the exhibition Fire and Water a display of Constable and Turner at Tate Britain in London, Britain, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A worker dusts the frame of British artist John Constable's Salisbury Cathedral in the Meadow (1831) during a photo-call for the exhibition Fire and Water a display of Constable and Turner at Tate Britain in London, Britain, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Workers pose with British artists JMW Turner's Caligula's Palace and Bridge (L) John Constable's Salisbury Cathedral in the Meadow (R) (both 1831) during a photo-call for the exhibition Fire and Water a display of Constable and Turner at Tate Britain in London, Britain, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Two paintings by two great rivals of the British art world have gone on display alongside each other at a gallery in London for the first time in 187 years, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist on Friday.

John Constable's "Salisbury Cathedral in the Meadow" and JMW Turner's "Caligula's Palace and Bridge," both painted in 1831, would be on show at London's Tate Britain from May 26 as part of an exhibit entitled "Fire and Water."