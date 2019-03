Artists perform at the Rock Street section preview which will showcase Asian arts and culture at the 19th edition of Rock in Rio which runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. March 21, 2019. EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR

Artists perform at the Rock Street section preview which will showcase Asian arts and culture at the 19th edition of Rock in Rio which runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. March 21, 2019. EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR

Artists perform at the Rock Street section preview which will showcase Asian arts and culture at the 19th edition of Rock in Rio which runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. March 21, 2019. EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR

Artists perform at the Rock Street section preview which will showcase Asian arts and culture at the 19th edition of Rock in Rio which runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. March 21, 2019. EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR

Artists perform at the Rock Street section preview which will showcase Asian arts and culture at the 19th edition of Rock in Rio which runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. March 21, 2019. EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR

Artists perform at the Rock Street section preview which will showcase Asian arts and culture at the 19th edition of Rock in Rio, which runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. March 21, 2019. EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR

The Brazilian music festival Rock in Rio this year will put the spotlight on Asia by showcasing musicians, dancers and folkloric spectacles from nations including China, India and Japan, its organizers have told EFE.

On Thursday the organizers of Rock Street, the space that will become home to a vast array of Asian art at the Brazilian festival, gave a taster of the diverse and vibrant spectacles festival-goers would soon enjoy.