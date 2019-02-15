(L-R) French director Francois Ozon, French actor Melvil Poupaud, French actor Denis Menochet and French actor Swann Arlaud pose during the photocall of 'By the Grace of God' (Grace a Dieu) during the 69th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A handout photo made available by the Berlinale shows Dulamjav Enkhtaivan in a scene from the movie 'Öndog' by Wang Quan'an in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/BERLINALE

(L-R) Wang Jingchun, director Wang Xiaoshuai,Qi Xi, Wang Yuan and Zhao Yanguozhang arrive for the premiere of 'So Long, My Son' (Di jiu tian chang) during the 69th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

Two films from the Asian continent – one a personal portrait of the effects of China's Cultural Revolution, the other a breathtaking journey through the Mongolian steppes – and a French movie denouncing child abuse in the Roman Catholic Church were the three unofficial favorites as of Friday to snag the coveted Golden Bear Award at the 69th edition of Germany's prestigious – but usually unpredictable – Berlinale film fest.

According to the festival's official "Screen" magazine, critics were especially thrilled by Wang Xiaoshuai's "Di Jiu Tian Chang" ("So Long, My Son"), Wang Quan'an's "Öndog" and François Ozon's "Gràce à Dieu" ("By the Grace of God").