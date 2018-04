A woman visits the exhibition 'Les Pyjamas de Pierre Marie' dedicated to French designer Pierre Marie during the 33rd International Festival of Fashion and Photography, in Hyeres, southern France, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

People visit the exhibition 'Bettina and Bill L.A. 94/97' dedicated to French photographer Bettina Rheims during the 33rd International Festival of Fashion and Photography, in Hyeres, southern France, Apr. 29,l 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Visitors look at creations on display in the exhibition 'Louis Vuitton' by French designer Haider Ackermann during the 33rd International Festival of Fashion and Photography, in Hyeres, southern France, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

View of hair style creations by Japanese designer Katsuya Kamo for French fashion designer Haider Ackermann during the 33rd International Festival of Fashion and Photography, in Hyeres, southern France, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The 33rd edition of the International Festival of Fashion and Photography, which every year showcases the creative work of young talents, was in full swing Sunday in southern France, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Hosted at the Villa Noailles, an early modernist house in the Provence town of Hyères, the artistic event has since 1986 displayed collections from upcoming designers and photographers who are selected by the organization's board.