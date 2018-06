The Bulgarian team takes part in Kazakhstan's first international festival of nomad culture "Koshpendiler Alemi" on June 30, 2018 as part of the celebrations of Astana's 20th anniversary as the Central Asian country's capital. EFE-EPA/Kulpash Konyrova

A member of the Kyrgyzstan team takes part in Kazakhstan's first international festival of nomad culture "Koshpendiler Alemi" on June 30, 2018 as part of the celebrations of Astana's 20th anniversary as the Central Asian country's capital. EFE-EPA/Kulpash Konyrova

Members pf the Baga-Tour school of survival take part in Kazakhstan's first international festival of nomad culture "Koshpendiler Alemi" on June 30, 2018 as part of the celebrations of Astana's 20th anniversary as the Central Asian country's capital. EFE-EPA/Kulpash Konyrova

Kazakhstan inaugurated the first international festival of nomad culture "Koshpendiler Alemi" as part of the celebrations of Astana's 20th anniversary as the Central Asian country's capital.

The two-day event taking place in the ethno village of Kazanat has the participation of Hungary, Bulgaria, the Russian republic of Bashkortostan, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan and the Russian region of Sakha.