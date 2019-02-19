Achilleas Anagnostou as Don Quixote (R) with his squire Sancho Panza (Yannis Sampsalakis(L)) and Diamantis Adamantides (C), during a Don Quixote performance by the Thesis Theater Company in Athens. EFE/Thesis Company Theatre/Patroklos Skafidas

Don Quixote, one of the most influential novels of all time, will take to the stage in Athens, the birthplace of western classical theater, before a Greek audience who, in a context of post-recession hardship, identify with the 17th-century narrative of Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes.

One of the founding examples of modern literature, Don Quixote follows adventures of Alonso Quixano, a nobleman of questionable sanity who becomes so obsessed with romance novels that he decides to pick up sticks, become a knight and travel the arid lands of Castilla la Mancha under his pseudonym Don Quixote with his squire, a simple farmer called Sancho Panza.