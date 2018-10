A photo provided by the Austin City Limits (ACL) music festival of the vocalist for the band The National, Matt Berninger, during their performance on Oct. 5, 2018, the opening day of this two-weekend event in Austin, Texas. EPA-EFE/Sydney Gawlik/ACL

A photo provided by the Austin City Limits (ACL) music festival that shows people enjoying one of the concerts of Oct. 5, 2018, the opening day of this two-weekend event in Austin, Texas. EPA-EFE/Sara Marjorie/ACL

A photo provided by the Austin City Limits (ACL) music festival of electronic band Odesza during their performance on Oct. 5, 2018, the opening day of the two-weekend event in Austin, Texas. EPA-EFE/Greg Noire/ACL

A photo provided by the Austin City Limits (ACL) music fesival that shows The Beatles legend Paul McCartney peforming on Oct. 5, 2018, the opening day of this two-weekend event in Austin, Texas. EPA-EFE/Roger Ho/ACL

The presence of some of world's most emblematic popular recording artists will make the annual Austin City Limits music festival a can't-miss event in October.

More than 130 bands will offer performances this weekend (Oct. 5-7) and next (Oct 12-14), with The Beatles legend Paul McCartney having kicked off the star-studded event on Friday.