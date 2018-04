Photo taken April 19, 2018, showing Carver County, Minnesota, prosecutor Mark Metz (r) holding a press conference at which he said authorities will not charge anyone in pop singer Prince's 2016 death, which he added appeared to be due to an accidental overdose of Fentanyl, a powerful painkiller. EFE-EPA/ Craig Lassig

Authorities in Minnesota's Carver County announced Thursday that they will not file charges against anyone for the 2016 death of pop/funk/rock singer Prince due to an accidental drug overdose.

The music icon died on April 21, 2016, at the age of 57 after inadvertently ingesting Fentanyl, an opiate that is up to 100 times more potent than morphine.