A dancer stretches backstage during the first day of the 46th Prix de Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland, 29 January 2018. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A dancer removes her pointe shoes during the first day of the 46th Prix de Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland, 29 January 2018. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Dancers rehearse at a contemporary dance class during the first day of the 46th Prix de Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland, 29 January 2018. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A dancer rehearses prior to stepping on stage during the first day of the 46th Prix de Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland, 29 January 2018. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Young ballet dancers from all over the world were taking to the floor on Monday as the 46th Prix de Lausanne competition kicked off.

Participants were shown in epa images getting themselves ready backstage, lacing up their pointe shoes, and taking part in rehearsals on the first day of the six-day-long program.