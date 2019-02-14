Trumpeter John Daversa poses for EFE during an interview at the Phillip and Patricia Frost School of Music in the University of Miami (UM) on Feb. 12, 2019, in Miami, Florida. EPA-EFE / Ana Mengotti

Trumpeter John Daversa, who recently won three Grammy Awards for an album he recorded with 53 young undocumented immigrants, told EFE that he is grateful and "moved" to have been able to put the spotlight on what many people feel is the invisible drama of the people known as "Dreamers."

Having recently returned to Miami from his hometown of Los Angeles, where he attended the Grammy Awards, Daversa emphasized the urgency of finding a pathway to citizenship for undocumented young people who are often "more American" than many others who have the proper papers.