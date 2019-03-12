Spanish actor and cast member Antonio Banderas poses for photographers during the presentation of the 'Pain and Glory' in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/J.J. Guillen

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar (2-L) and Spanish cast members Penelope Cruz (L), Antonio Banderas (2-R) and Asier Etxeandía (R) pose for photographers during the presentation of his film 'Pain and Glory' in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/J.J. Guillen

Pedro Almodóvar's movies always contain an element of autobiographical study, but the Spanish director's latest work "Dolor y gloria" was his most intimate to date, actor Antonio Banderas, who plays the lead role in the feature, told EFE during an interview with the cast on Tuesday.

Leaping back and forth through time, "Dolor y gloria" (in English, "Pain and Glory") follows the childhood and the adult trials and tribulations of struggling director Salvador Mallo (Banderas), 69-year-old Almadóvar's alter ego, heaping focus on some of the most formative occasions and relationships dotting the Castile-La Mancha-born filmmaker.