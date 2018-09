Visitors interact with a 3D painting at the Art in Paradise museum in Bangkok, Thailand, Sep. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Visitors to a 3D art museum in Bangkok on Monday were given the rare chance to be an active part of the display rather than remain mere spectators.

Unlike most museums, the installations at “Art in Paradise” in the Thai capital are not protected behind felt ropes or glass casings, an epa-efe journalist reports.