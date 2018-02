Members of the drum section of the Imperio de Casa Verde samba school rehearse in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Jan. 28, 2018. Because of its strong performances in previous Carnivals, that section has drawn comparisons with famed Spanish soccer club FC Barcelona. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

A member of the drum section of the Imperio de Casa Verde samba school rehearses in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Jan. 28, 2018. Because of its strong performances in previous Carnivals, that section has drawn comparisons with famed Spanish soccer club FC Barcelona. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

A drum section for a samba school competing in Sao Paulo's Carnival has drawn comparisons with FC Barcelona, with one member of the ensemble even being likened to soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

The main mission of the so-called "Barcelona of samba" is to provide the rhythm for the Imperio de Casa Verde samba school, which on Feb. 10 will parade through this Brazilian metropolis' sambadrome with a theme inspired by ordinary people.