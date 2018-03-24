Spanish actor Javier Bardem issued a word of caution amid the growing worldwide "Me Too" movement, saying that at the moment individuals accused of sexual harassment or assault in the film world and beyond were being essentially tried in the media and had lost the presumption of innocence.

In an interview with EFE on Friday, the best-supporting-actor Oscar winner for his role as a psychopathic assassin in the 2007 Coen brothers film "No Country for Old Men" and Platino Prizes for Ibero-American Cinema best-actor nominee for his performance in "Loving Pablo" - a 2017 biopic about late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar - said it was important for evidence to be presented so there is a "purely legal reading" of the cases.