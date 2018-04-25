Spanish musician Josep Maria Marti (R) and members of the Municipal Orchestra of San Jose Chiquitos give a concert in the church of San Francisco in La Paz, Bolivia, April 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

In the 17th century, Jesuit missionaries used music to win the hearts and minds of Bolivian indigenous people, creating a musical tradition that has now been recovered by the Municipal Orchestra of San Jose Chiquitos and the Spanish ensemble MUSIca ALcheMIca.

The ensemble's leader, renowned violinist Lina Tur Bonet, and her colleague Josep Maria Marti have been carrying out an artist residency with young Bolivian musicians in the Chiquitania region of southeastern Bolivia, where they have been participating in the recovery of the musical tradition of Chiquitos.