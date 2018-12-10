Courtesy image of Annapurna Picture that depicts Latin actress Emily Rios in her rol as Victoria, a sexual assault victim, in the upcoming new film of director Barry Jenkins "If Beale Street Could Talk". This is the Jenkins' first film since "Moonlight," which in 2017 won the Oscar for best film, best original screenplay and best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali's performance. Los Angeles, US, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Annapurna Picture/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

On the verge of premiering "If Beale Street Could Talk," a touching and delicate drama described as "pure love" by Emily Rios, the Latin actress told EFE about the patient and special way of working of film director Barry Jenkins, who entranced the world in 2016 with "Moonlight."

"Everything is fast on television. 'Hurry! we only have eight days to make an hour of television, run, run, run ...' And your spirit breaks a little. I do not want to be famous. To me, everything is about the moments. And especially in television, they don't give you moments," Rios said.