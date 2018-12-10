On the verge of premiering "If Beale Street Could Talk," a touching and delicate drama described as "pure love" by Emily Rios, the Latin actress told EFE about the patient and special way of working of film director Barry Jenkins, who entranced the world in 2016 with "Moonlight."
"Everything is fast on television. 'Hurry! we only have eight days to make an hour of television, run, run, run ...' And your spirit breaks a little. I do not want to be famous. To me, everything is about the moments. And especially in television, they don't give you moments," Rios said.