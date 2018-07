The Swiss Army Central Band from Switzerland perform on stage during the dress rehearsal for the Basel Tattoo in front of the Barracks in Basel, Switzerland, late 19 July 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK STRAUB

Aztecs Dancers of the Banda Monumental de Mexico perform on stage during the dress rehearsal for the Basel Tattoo in front of the Barracks in Basel, Switzerland, late 19 July 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK STRAUB

The Kilgore College Rangerettes from USA perform on stage during the dress rehearsal for the Basel Tattoo in front of the Barracks in Basel, Switzerland, late 19 July 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK STRAUB

The Top Secret Drum Corps from Switzerland perform on stage during the dress rehearsal for the Basel Tattoo in front of the Barracks in Basel, Switzerland, late 19 July 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK STRAUB

The Massed Military Bands during the Scottish Act perform on stage during the dress rehearsal for the Basel Tattoo in front of the Barracks in Basel, Switzerland, late 19 July 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK STRAUB

The Massed Pipes and Drums perform on stage during the dress rehearsal for the Basel Tattoo in front of the Barracks in Basel, Switzerland, late 19 July 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK STRAUB

The Basel Tattoo week-long military music festival that would entertain audiences with performances by international bands and dance troupes was set to open Friday.

The annual festival, which takes place at the historical barracks in the northern Swiss city of Basel, is the second largest Tattoo after the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, according to its organizers.