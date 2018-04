Photo provided on April 6, 2018 showing the Uruguay Youth Orchestra, conducted by the baton of Ignacio Garcia-Vidal (not pictured), during a rehearsal in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

The music of the Uruguay Youth Orchestra, conducted by the baton of Ignacio Garcia-Vidal, will transform the National Auditorium in Montevideo this Friday into a Spanish garden.

"It's a concert that orbits around the first half of the 20th century" with its classical works and will feature some "very representative soloists," the Spanish conductor told EFE.