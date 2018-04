Two girls in angel costumes ride their decorated horses to get a blessing during the traditional 'Georgiritt' pilgrimage on Easter Monday, near Traunstein, Bavaria, Germany, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/UWE LEIN

Women in traditional costumes ride their decorated horses to get a blessing during the traditional 'Georgiritt' pilgrimage on Easter Monday near Traunstein, Bavaria, Germany, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/UWE LEIN

Decorated horses are seen during the traditional 'Georgiritt' pilgrimage on Easter Monday, near Traunstein, Bavaria, Germany, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/UWE LEIN

A horseman in the traditional costume of the region rides his decorated horse to get a blessing during the traditional 'Georgiritt' pilgrimage on Easter Monday, near Traunstein, Bavaria, Germany, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/UWE LEIN

Peasant horsemen in traditional costumes ride their decorated horses to get a blessing during the traditional 'Georgiritt' pilgrimage on Easter Monday near Traunstein, Bavaria, Germany, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/UWE LEIN

Hundreds of horse-riders have taken part in a traditional Easter Monday pilgrimage in the southern German region of Bavaria, as documented in epa images.

The annual procession, known locally as the "Georgiritt" ("Saint George’s Ride"), has been taking place for around 300 years in honor of St. George, and marks the onset of spring.