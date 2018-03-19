Igzidora Gjeta from Albania performs during the rehearsal for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Nov 28, 2012. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ROBERT VOS

Femke from The Netherlands performs during the rehearsal for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Nov 28, 2012.EFE-EPA (FILE)/ROBERT VOS

Anastasiya Petryk from the Ukraine performs during the rehearsal for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Nov 28, 2012. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ROBERT VOS

Nicolai (C),Denmark's representative for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, during a Dress Rehearsal at the Ethias Arena in Hasselt, Bélgium on Nov 25, 2005. EPA-EFE(FILE) /Yorick Jansens

Norwegian Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, Jon Ola Sand speaks during the 'Opening Ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest Week' in the Rathaus city hall in Vienna, Austria, May 17, 2015. EFE-EPA (FILE) /HERBERT P. OCZERET

The junior version of the internationally renowned Eurovision Song Contest aimed at fomenting the musical talents of young participants aged between nine and 14 years is to be held in the capital of Belarus under the title of Light Up, the organizers said in a statement released Monday.

The 2018 Junior Eurovision Song Contest is set to take place on Nov. 25 at the 15,000-seater Minsk Arena stadium in the Belarusian capital, read the joint communique issued by co-organizers, the Belarusian Television and Radio Company (BTRC) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).