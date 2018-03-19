The junior version of the internationally renowned Eurovision Song Contest aimed at fomenting the musical talents of young participants aged between nine and 14 years is to be held in the capital of Belarus under the title of Light Up, the organizers said in a statement released Monday.
The 2018 Junior Eurovision Song Contest is set to take place on Nov. 25 at the 15,000-seater Minsk Arena stadium in the Belarusian capital, read the joint communique issued by co-organizers, the Belarusian Television and Radio Company (BTRC) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).