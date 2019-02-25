Two Belgian entrepreneurs have opened a bar in the capital Brussels, the institutional heart of the European Union, that offers a primitive stress-buster for its clients by not only serving up a range of strong beers but also providing a space where patrons can hurl axes at a dartboard to let off steam, the owners told EFE in an interview Monday.

Felix Romain and Julien Vandenitte opened the Woodcutter bar after a visit to London, where they first became aware of the sport and decided to adapt it for the Belgian market.