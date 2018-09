Visitors look, as snails compete in a speed racing contest during the local village event 'Pumpkins and snails of Novoe Pole' in the village Novoe Pole some 30 km from Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Residents of a village not far from the Belorussian capital put an escargatoire of snails head to head in a slow and slimy race Saturday.

An efe-epa photographer reporting from the village of Novoe Pole, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) outside Minsk, watched as land snails glided on oozy mucus emanating from their foot across the top of a large wooden spool painted to resemble a racecourse.