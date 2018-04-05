"The Corporation," a biopic about Cuban-American mobster Jose Miguel Battle co-produced by Leonardo DiCaprio's production company, will feature Benicio del Toro in the leading role.
"I was studying cinema at the University of Miami some 12 years ago when I read Battle's obituary on the front page of a local newspaper," Cuban-American filmmaker and Exilium production company partner Jose Daniel "Jaydee" Freixas told EFE. "I realized then that there was a story about a Cuban 'godfather,' so I began my research."