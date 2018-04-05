Photograph provided on Apr. 5, 2018 by Exilium/World RedEye showing Exilium's Tony Gonzalez (l) and Jose Daniel "Jaydee" Freixas (r) with "The Corporation" author T. J. English (c) during a presentation of the novel at Coral Gables, Florida, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Exilium/World RedEye

Photograph provided on Apr. 5, 2018 by Exilium/World RedEye showing "The Corporation" author T.J. English during a presentation of the novel at Coral Gables, Florida, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Exilium/World RedEye

Photograph provided on Apr. 5, 2018 by Exilium/World RedEye showing a reader of "The Corporation" during a presentation of the novel at Coral Gables, Florida, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Exilium/World RedEye

"The Corporation," a biopic about Cuban-American mobster Jose Miguel Battle co-produced by Leonardo DiCaprio's production company, will feature Benicio del Toro in the leading role.

"I was studying cinema at the University of Miami some 12 years ago when I read Battle's obituary on the front page of a local newspaper," Cuban-American filmmaker and Exilium production company partner Jose Daniel "Jaydee" Freixas told EFE. "I realized then that there was a story about a Cuban 'godfather,' so I began my research."