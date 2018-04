Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Toro arrives at the UK Premiere of Star Wars:The Last Jedi at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, Dec. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Toro is to preside the jury for the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes film festival in May, the organizers said Wednesday.

Eight years ago, along with director Tim Burton and the other members of the jury, Del Toro selected Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s 2010 movie "Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives" for the prestigious Palme d’Or award.