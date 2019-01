Winter swimmers of the club Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Sea Dogs) take a New Year's swim in the cold water in lake Orankesee, Berlin, Germany, 01 January 2019. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Cold water swimmers took to the waters of a lake in Berlin on Tuesday as part of an annual New Year's Day tradition, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Scores of bathers belonging to the Berlin Sea Dogs got into Orankesee lake for a cool dip to mark the start of 2019.