People wait in front of the ticket counter of the Berlin International Film Festival near Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

The box offices for Germany's Berlinale film festival opened on Monday with scores of fans braving the cold in a bid to get their hands on the prestigious tickets for some 400 films set to be screened this week.

With three days to go before the launch of the international film festival, ticket hubs in Berlin's Potsdamer Platz awoke to queues of fans wrapped in sleeping bags hoping to get their hands on the sought-after "Competition" section tickets, the focal point of the festival featuring high-profile cinematographers and actors.