(L-R) Jury members Chief Curator of Film at the Museum of Modern Art in New York Rajendra Roy, British actress Trudie Styler, Chilean director Sebastian Lelio, Jury President, French actress Juliette Binoche, German actress Sandra Hueller and US film critic Justin Chang pose during the International Jury Photocall during the 69th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 07 February 2019. EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

The Berlinale opened Thursday, with French actress Juliette Binoche leading the jury that would decide who receives the Golden and Silver Bear awards at the German capital's renowned international film festival.

Binoche is a regular at the festival, at which she claimed the Silver Bear for best actress back in 1997 for her role in "The English Patient" by Anthony Minghella, a role that would later see her take the Academy Award for best supporting actress.