Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, accompained by his wife Angelica Rivera de Pena, the official Holy See delegate Msgr. Jean Louis Bruguesues, Culture Secretary Maria Cristina Garcia Zepeda, and the head of the Mexico City government, Jose Ramon Amieva Galvez, speaks on June 18, 2018, at the inauguration of the expo "The Vatican: From St. Peter to Francis, Two Thousand Years of Art and History" in Mexico City.

Holy See delegate Msgr. Jean Louis Bruguesues (c.) speaks on June 18, 2018, at the inauguration of the expo "The Vatican: From St. Peter to Francis, Two Thousand Years of Art and History" in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto (c.) and wife Angelica Rivera de Peña (3rd r.) speak with Holy See delegate Msgr. Jean Louis Bruguesues (2nd l.) on June 18, 2018, at the inauguration of the expo "The Vatican: From St. Peter to Francis, Two Thousand Years of Art and History" in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Works by such renowned artists as Bernini, Titian and Rafael will appear in Mexico this week in an expo that offers a tour of the Catholic religion through the artistic and cultural heritage of the Vatican.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto led Monday the presentation of "The Vatican: From St. Peter to Francis, Two Thousand Years of Art and History" at the Ancient College of San Ildefonso in Mexico City.