The superhero movie "Black Panther" took home the coveted Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture statuette at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday.

The Marvel blockbuster, which earned $1.34 billion worldwide, continues to pave the way for diversity in Hollywood after being the first superhero film with a black protagonists. It is also the first superhero movie to be nominated for the best feature film Oscar.