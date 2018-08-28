A family has its photo taken in Bend, Oregon, on Aug. 25, 2018, with the last Blockbuster sign in the United States of the formerly all-powerful chain of video rental stores, which since the introduction of the Internet and Netflix has been dying a slow but inevitable death. EFE-EPA/Tania Cidoncha

In the central Oregon town of Bend hangs the last iconic blue-and-yellow Blockbuster sign in the United States of the formerly all-powerful chain of video rental stores, which since the introduction of the Internet and Netflix has been dying a slow but inevitable death.

With a population of almost 100,000 inhabitants, this city attracts tourists with the natural beauty of its countryside and the outdoor activities it offers, and because it is now distinguished by having the last store of the famous franchise left standing, where it's not unusual to see visitors posing for photos beside the vanishing Blockbuster sign.