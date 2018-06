Hundreds of people receive the morning's first sun beams during the celebration of the Andean New Year, in La Paz, Bolivia, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Romano

A indigenous music group plays native rhythms during the celebration of the Andean New Year, in La Paz, Bolivia, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Romano

A handout picture provided by the Bolivian Information Agency shows Bolivian President Evo Morales (2-L) as he receives the morning's first sun rays during the celebration of the Andean New Year, in Tiahuanaco, Bolivia, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI HANDOUT

A handout picture provided by the Bolivian Information Agency shows Bolivian President Evo Morales (C) as he makes an offering to Mother Earth during the celebration of the Andean New Year, in Tiahuanaco, Bolivia, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI HANDOUT

Bolivia marked on Thursday the beginning of Year 5526 on the Andean calendar with rituals in more than 200 sites that are considered sacred by the country's indigenous peoples.

The main celebration took place in the pre-Columbian citadel of Tiahuanaco, some 80 km (50 mi) west of La Paz, which was attended by President Evo Morales, four Cabinet members, military brass, several diplomats, and dozens of the head of state's fellow Aymaras.