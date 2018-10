An employee of Bolivia's Culture Ministry presents Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, some of the 70 works of art dating from as early as the 17th century that had been stolen from churches and which include paintings, silver creations, sculptures, altarpieces and musical instruments. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz.

An employee of Bolivia's Culture Ministry presents Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, some of the 70 works of art dating from as early as the 17th century that had been stolen from churches and which include paintings, silver creations, sculptures, altarpieces and musical instruments. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz.

Employees of Bolivia's Culture Ministry present Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, the 70 works of art dating from as early as the 17th century that had been stolen from churches and which include paintings, silver creations, sculptures, altarpieces and musical instruments. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz.

Bolivia's Culture Ministry announced Friday the recovery of 70 stolen works of art dating from as early as the 17th century.

The items include paintings, silver creations, sculptures, altarpieces and musical instruments, and were recovered in collaboration with police and the Attorney General's Office.