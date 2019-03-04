Two girls pose with the towering figures of Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro (c.) and first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (c.l.), which appear among the many giant puppets in the traditional Carnival parade in Olinda, Pernambuco state, on March 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/Ney Douglas

Jair Bolsonaro, Freddie Mercury, the Incredible Hulk and even Vladimir Putin joined the traditional parade of giant puppets this Monday in the city of Olinda, scene of one of Brazil's most iconic and historic Carnivals.

To the rhythm of a typical northeast Brazilian "frevo" orchestra, close to 100 towering figures representing singers, political leaders, soccer players and superheroes stood up to the rain and invaded the downtown district of this touristic city in Pernambuco state, known for its fine colonial architecture.