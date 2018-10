Keyborder David Bryan of US rock band Bon Jovi smiles during a press interview in New York, New York, USA, 29 October 2019. EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

US founder and frontman of rock band Bon Jovi, Jon Bon Jovi (R) and keyborder David Bryan (L) smile during a press interview in New York, New York, USA, 29 October 2019. EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

US founder and frontman of rock band Bon Jovi, Jon Bon Jovi, smiles during a press interview in New York, New York, USA, 29 October 2019. EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

Bon Jovi says he had no plan B, was always going to be in a band

Rock singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi said he always knew we was destined to be in a band with such certainty that he never considered a plan B, according to an interview with EFE published Tuesday.

Bon Jovi, who has been the front man of the rock band of the same name for the past 35 years, sat down with EFE in New York to delve back into his music career spanning three decades.