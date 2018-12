US actrees Angelina Jolie, UNHCR's Goodwill Ambassador, are seen as they leave the Judicial Police in Puerto Principe, Haiti, Feb. 10, 2010. EPA/FILE/ULISES RODRIGUEZ

US actor/cast member Brad Pitt poses for fans during the Japanese premiere event of the movie 'War Machine' in Tokyo, Japan, May 23, 2017. EPA/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have arrived at an agreement over the custody of their children, eliminating the need for a trial, the actresses lawyer said late Friday.

Samantha Bley DeJean, who represents Jolie, gave a statement to television program Entertainment Tonight.