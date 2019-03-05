Members of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Portela take part in the traditional carnival parade at Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early March, 5 2019. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Members of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Paraiso do Tuiuti take part in the traditional carnival parade at Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early March, 5 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Members of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Estacao Primeira de Mangueira take part in the traditional carnival parade at Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early March, 5 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Members of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Paraiso do Tuiuti take part in the traditional carnival parade at Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early March, 5 2019. EPA-EFE/ATONIO LACERDA

Members of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Especial Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel take part in the traditional carnival parade at Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early March 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Members of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Paraiso do Tuiuti take part in the traditional carnival parade at Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early March, 5 2019. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Members of the Sao Clemente samba school perform in a parade during carnival celebrations at the Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

The joyous affair that is the Rio de Janeiro Carnival has wrapped up with a politically charged finale that saw many samba schools putting corruption and violence in the spotlight for the first parade under Brazil's new far-right president.

The Rio carnival came to an end on its second and final day by highlighting the Latin American nation's ancestral roots, celebrating historical heroes who society has since silenced, condemning the rampant corruption and endemic extortion among the political class, and by paying homage to Marielle Franco, an activist and openly gay female politician who was shot dead on Mar. 14, 2018.