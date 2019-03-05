The joyous affair that is the Rio de Janeiro Carnival has wrapped up with a politically charged finale that saw many samba schools putting corruption and violence in the spotlight for the first parade under Brazil's new far-right president.
The Rio carnival came to an end on its second and final day by highlighting the Latin American nation's ancestral roots, celebrating historical heroes who society has since silenced, condemning the rampant corruption and endemic extortion among the political class, and by paying homage to Marielle Franco, an activist and openly gay female politician who was shot dead on Mar. 14, 2018.