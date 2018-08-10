Cover of the new disc "OK OK OK" by singer-songwriter and Brazil's former Culture Minister Gilberto Gil, in which he sings of life at age 76 after recovering from a serious illness that had him on the brink of death. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Gilberto Gil

Singer-songwriter and Brazil's former Culture Minister Gilberto Gil sings of life at age 76 after recovering from a serious illness that had him on the brink of death, on his new disc "OK OK OK," his first with previously unreleased songs after eight years of silence and the sixtieth of his career.

"This disc is a hymn to my vitality and my delight in composing once again," Gil, one of the Brazil's most famed musicians worldwide and who has written hundreds of songs and won seven Grammy Awards, told a press conference Thursday at his disc-launching ceremony.