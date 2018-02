Members of samba school Beija-Flor take part in the Carnival parade at the Marques de Sapucai Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Marcelo Sayao

Brazilian funk singer Jo Jo Todynho takes part in the Carnival parade of samba school Beija-Flor at the Marques de Sapucai Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Marcelo Sayao

Members of samba school Beija-Flor take part in the Carnival parade at the Marques de Sapucai Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 12, 2018 (issued on 13 February). EPA-EFE/ Marcelo Sayao

Brazil's most important Carnival comes to a close

Carnival festivities came to a close early Tuesday at Rio de Janeiro's Sambodromo with a representation of the gruesome reality afflicting Brazil.

For the first time, crude scenes were on display, portraying the ghastly reality of violence affecting millions of Rio de Janeiro "favela," or shantytown, residents.