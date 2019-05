Brazilian director Karim Aïnouz accepts the Un Certain Regard Award as part of the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Friday May 24. EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

From left to right: Un Certain Regard jury member Lisandro Alonso, Jury Special Mention prize winner Bruno Dumont and jury president Nadine Labaki salute the audience from the stage at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Friday, May 24. EFE-EPA/JULIEN WARNAND