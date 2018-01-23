Photo provided on Jan. 23, 2018 showing a view of the work "The Field Next to the Order Road" by New York artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, during a retrospective exhibition, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

New York artist Jean-Michel Basquiat had a plan for his life and he lived up to it. He turned his rebelliousness into art and, before dying of a drug overdose at age 27, left his name on more than 2,000 works of art, some of which have now come to Brazil as a retrospective exhibition.

Amid the crisis that was New York in the 1980s, the young artist and his generation helped "reconstitute" the world around them with vast energy, new colors and overpowering emotions, which in those days came as a breath of fresh air to the art world, the exhibit's curator Pieter Tjabbes said.