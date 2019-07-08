Hundreds pay tribute to Brazilian musical icon Joao Gilberto during a wake at the Theatro Municipal in Rio de Janeiro, on Monday, July 8. EFE-EPA/Fabio Motta

Maira do Ceu Harris, widow of Brazilian musical icon Joao Gilberto, mourns during his wake at the Theatro Municipal in Rio de Janeiro, on Monday, July 8. EFE-EPA/Fabio Motta

Hundreds of Brazilians gather at the Theatro Municipal in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, July 8, to pay final respects to musical icon Joao Gilberto. EFE-EPA/Fabio Motta

Hundreds of Brazilians came to Rio de Janeiro's Theatro Municipal on Monday to pay final respects to musical icon Joao Gilberto, regarded as the father of the bossa nova.

Gilberto, 88, died Saturday at his home here.